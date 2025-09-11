Use This Dollar Tree Find To Create Accessible Storage Containers For Sugar
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For most of us, sugar or sugar substitute is a kitchen staple we're reaching for throughout the day. It's crucial for countless recipes and a go-to addition for coffees and teas, so we tend to want it within easy reach. But we also have to be careful of how we store our sugar. A preservative in and of itself, sugar doesn't expire on its own. But if it's exposed to air, it meets moisture, and that moisture can turn its fine granules into hard clumps and also introduce bacteria — two deal-breakers for using that sugar again. Plus, exposed sugar is basically a cordial invitation to pests. How can you properly store sugar so it doesn't go bad and doesn't attract bugs? We've got an irresistibly chic and convenient solution: the Caterer's Corner plastic gold lid candy jar from Dollar Tree.
This container allows you to pour in your sugar and seal it with the lid to keep it safe from air. With its stylish glass-and-gold look, it's one of those kitchen essentials that double as decor, effortlessly fitting into your overall kitchen aesthetic. Place yours where it makes the most sense, whether that's near your baking station or in a cozy coffee nook alongside your machine, mugs, coffees, and teas. Just make sure it's not in direct light, as light can cause sugar to deteriorate.
Making the most of this Dollar Tree candy jar
At just $2.00, the Caterer's Corner candy jar is a steal for proper sugar storage. It's easily one of the best kitchen organization essentials you can find at Dollar Tree. But there's more you can do to perfect your sugar-storing game here. On Amazon, you can find a P&P Chef set of two goldtone stainless steel candy scoops — these are perfect for spooning your sugar out of the candy jar while matching its aesthetic.
There are many different kinds of sugar, and you may have everything from granulated, light brown, and dark brown to demerara, turbinado, and muscavado. Buy a handful of the affordable Dollar Tree candy jars to create a clean, matching aesthetic for organizing and storing all your sugars — or any other kitchen basics like coffee, tea, cereal, and smaller snacks. Just pick up some labels so you always know what's in each jar. You could also let your kids decorate these jars with stickers or their own handmade labels, especially for jars containing their favorite snacks or ingredients. Since multiple jars will take up a bit more space, organize your pantry or a cabinet so you can store them together, which creates a pleasing, uniform look.