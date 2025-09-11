Use This Dollar Tree Find To Create Accessible Storage Containers For Sugar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most of us, sugar or sugar substitute is a kitchen staple we're reaching for throughout the day. It's crucial for countless recipes and a go-to addition for coffees and teas, so we tend to want it within easy reach. But we also have to be careful of how we store our sugar. A preservative in and of itself, sugar doesn't expire on its own. But if it's exposed to air, it meets moisture, and that moisture can turn its fine granules into hard clumps and also introduce bacteria — two deal-breakers for using that sugar again. Plus, exposed sugar is basically a cordial invitation to pests. How can you properly store sugar so it doesn't go bad and doesn't attract bugs? We've got an irresistibly chic and convenient solution: the Caterer's Corner plastic gold lid candy jar from Dollar Tree.

This container allows you to pour in your sugar and seal it with the lid to keep it safe from air. With its stylish glass-and-gold look, it's one of those kitchen essentials that double as decor, effortlessly fitting into your overall kitchen aesthetic. Place yours where it makes the most sense, whether that's near your baking station or in a cozy coffee nook alongside your machine, mugs, coffees, and teas. Just make sure it's not in direct light, as light can cause sugar to deteriorate.