How To Properly Store Sugar So It Lasts Forever In Your Pantry

Sugar is the sweet cornerstone of countless recipes, but did you know that improperly storing sugar in the pantry can cause it to deteriorate despite its long shelf life? With a little time and care when putting your sugar away, the ingredient can last well beyond its printed expiration date. So, let's get the scoop on how to keep your sugar fresh and ready to be used forever (or at least a good long while).

Moisture is a major enemy of sugar. Though granulated sugar does not contain any of its own moisture, it can draw out and retain moisture from other foods and even the air, eliminating the potential for bacteria to thrive. And when sugar is exposed to moisture, it can cause the sweet ingredient to clump together faster than you expect. This leaves your once fluffy granules with hard lumps throughout the bag.

Light also poses a threat to your sugar's longevity. Exposure to light can cause your sugar to deteriorate over time too. Sugar should also be placed in an airtight, and ideally opaque, container to seal it from light, moisture, and air.