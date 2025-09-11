The Vintage Mixing Bowl That Can Be Worth A Fortune Today
Vintage mixing bowls can be practical, functional kitchen tools as well as beautiful pieces of kitchen decor. While some vintage dishes aren't safe to use to prepare food, they can still be proudly displayed on shelves or a kitchen hutch. Best of all, certain vintage dishes may be worth more than you think. If you regularly visit thrift shops and antique stores to look for antique plates and bowls, keep your eye out for vintage pancheons.
Collecting old-school cookware has become more and more popular over the years (especially among millennials and younger generations) with Pyrex, Mason Cash, and CorningWare being of particularly interest. Vintage pancheons, while lesser-known, are no less collectible or valuable. Pancheons are wide, shallow earthenware bowls that were primarily made and used in rural England. Traditionally, they had flaring mouths that were wider at the top than bottom. This made the bowls easier to use for preparing bread or separating cream from milk.
So, what exactly is a vintage pancheon worth? Well, antique pancheons that are in good condition have been sold on eBay between $60 and $160, with some options currently listed for $220. Etsy has a variety of pancheons selling anywhere from $40 to $320. Old Plank Antiques & Custom is selling an antique English pancheon (circa 1880-1900) for $550, whereas the auction site 1st Dibs has an antique French country farmhouse pancheon listed for $885 and a large, late 18th or early 19th century French pancheon priced at $1,750.
How to tell if you have a vintage pancheon that's worth money
If you brush up on the history of vintage cookware before buying, and have a discerning eye when thrifting, it's possible to find vintage cookware sets that are worth a fortune today. When searching for pancheons online or in resale shops, look for ones that are in good condition without any chips, cracks, stains, or damage. Try to find options with unique glazing or patterns, as they might fetch more if you decide to resell them. Larger pancheons also tend to be worth more.
You should also check the bottom of the bowl for a maker's mark. This will tell you where the bowl was made, who crafted it, and possibly the year that it was made. Antique French and English pancheons may be worth more, especially if they are in good condition.
Additionally, seek out pancheons from well-known and sought-after vintage kitchen brands like Lenox, Ty Breiz, Weimar, Emile Henry, and Le Comptoir. Bowls from the mid-to-late 1800s may be more valuable due to rarity than more modern pieces. The best way to find out if you have one that is valuable, however, is to have it appraised in person or online by an expert in antique earthenware.