The Vintage Mixing Bowl That Can Be Worth A Fortune Today

Vintage mixing bowls can be practical, functional kitchen tools as well as beautiful pieces of kitchen decor. While some vintage dishes aren't safe to use to prepare food, they can still be proudly displayed on shelves or a kitchen hutch. Best of all, certain vintage dishes may be worth more than you think. If you regularly visit thrift shops and antique stores to look for antique plates and bowls, keep your eye out for vintage pancheons.

Collecting old-school cookware has become more and more popular over the years (especially among millennials and younger generations) with Pyrex, Mason Cash, and CorningWare being of particularly interest. Vintage pancheons, while lesser-known, are no less collectible or valuable. Pancheons are wide, shallow earthenware bowls that were primarily made and used in rural England. Traditionally, they had flaring mouths that were wider at the top than bottom. This made the bowls easier to use for preparing bread or separating cream from milk.

So, what exactly is a vintage pancheon worth? Well, antique pancheons that are in good condition have been sold on eBay between $60 and $160, with some options currently listed for $220. Etsy has a variety of pancheons selling anywhere from $40 to $320. Old Plank Antiques & Custom is selling an antique English pancheon (circa 1880-1900) for $550, whereas the auction site 1st Dibs has an antique French country farmhouse pancheon listed for $885 and a large, late 18th or early 19th century French pancheon priced at $1,750.