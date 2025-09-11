This Pizza Chain Used To Have A Big Bucket Of Spaghetti On Its Menu

There was a time not so long ago when your local pizza delivery person wasn't just slinging cardboard boxes filled with cheesy pies but also vast vats of vermicelli. Yes, the legends are true; not only were folks in the '90s ordering spaghetti delivered straight to their doorstep, but in a move that had Nonna rolling over in her grave, Little Caesars delivered these massive portions of sauced pasta in huge plastic buckets.

The "Spaghetti! Spaghetti!" menu item, as it was called, first hit the market in 1993. It was originally just a side-dish deal that came along with a pair of pizzas — for when you really needed to carbo-load. Quickly, however, the saucy pasta caught on. Just a few months after its introduction, the spaghetti had moved from side to main, with Little Caesars offering three sizes of pasta buckets: small, medium, and "Big! Big!" It's a little hard to imagine anyone turning down the "Big! Big!" option, which included not only three-and-a-half pounds of saucy noodles but also eight pieces of "Crazy Bread" — which is what the brand calls its breadsticks.

It was truly a golden age of pizza chain innovation. For less than $10, one could order delivered to their home a truly mammoth portion of spaghetti drowning in plain marinara or an unspecified meat sauce. While Little Caesars has not ceased to innovate since the discontinuation of its spaghetti buckets in 1998 — notably bringing to market such crazy items as a french fry crust pizza and the pocket-sized Crazy Puffs Pizzas, which are basically pizza cupcakes — nothing has achieved quite the same absurdity as that hefty bucket of noodles.