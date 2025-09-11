Here's How Long Your Sweet Tea Will Last In The Fridge

Predominantly popular in the Southern parts of America, sweet tea is an ideal companion for a hot summer day. This icy drink features just three simple ingredients — black tea, sugar, and water. Black tea is steeped in water, sugar is added to the mix, and the resulting concentrate is diluted with more water, refrigerated (ideally at least for a night), and then drunk ice cold. And in case you don't want to go through the trouble and make sweet tea at home, there are also some great store-bought tea brands that you can buy.

That being said, what happens when you've made a large pitcher of sweet tea that's been sitting in the fridge for a few days? How long will it stay good for? Well, that depends on factors such as whether the sweet tea is made at home or store-bought. Generally, sweet tea that's made at home will stay good for about a week in the fridge. However, if you want to make the most of its sweet, strong, and earthy flavor while it's still fresh, sweet tea tastes best till the four-day mark. You could even use up extra sweet tea to make juicy and flavorful fried chicken if you're running out of time to finish it before it spoils. On the other hand, store-bought sweet tea typically stays fresh for longer due to the presence of preservatives. However, some store-bought options, like Milo's three-ingredient sweet tea, are high on taste and low on preservatives, but it's a good idea to always refer to the expiry date written on the back.