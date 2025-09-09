Order Your Martini 'Naked' For A Cocktail That's Brutally Cold And Barely Touched By Vermouth

Vermouth is a fortified wine that is aromatized, or flavored, with a blend of botanicals. While it's one of the key ingredients in a traditional gin or vodka martini, some people don't like it. If you're a fan of martinis but don't love the intense flavor of vermouth, we have the perfect solution. To craft the perfect martini, Tasting Table spoke with David Kravitz, the Beverage Director at The Group Hospitality, a collection of New York City restaurants that includes Olio e Più, Boucherie, and Omakase. His suggestion? A naked martini, which is one of the only martini variations barely touched by vermouth. As Kravitz explains, "A naked martini is a martini made by pouring gin or vodka from a bottle kept in a freezer into a frozen glass with only the suggestion of vermouth."

This method, which is similar to the icy-cold way that Ernest Hemingway enjoyed his martinis, is said to have been developed by Salvatore Calabrese, who was the bar manager at London's Dukes Hotel. The story goes that in the '80s, he served a naked martini (or a Duke's martini, as it was later known) to a journalist who requested a very cold, very dry martini. This is the ultimate martini recipe for anyone who doesn't love vermouth. "It is basically a way to consume 3 plus ounces of booze without thinking about it," Kravitz adds. "The extreme cold helps suppress the sharpness of the alcohol, making it smoother and more enjoyable to drink."