Hate Vermouth? Try Midori For A Tropical Twist On A Lychee Martini

Many people love a classic lychee martini — it's refreshing, unique, and looks chic standing on the bar. But for those who find vermouth a bit too strong or herbaceous, there's a delightful alternative: the Midori lychee martini. This tropical take on the original uses Midori, a sweet, bright green melon liqueur, to create an equally vibrant and flavorful cocktail.

Vermouth has long been a staple in classic cocktails like the martini and the Manhattan. Its herbal and slightly bitter notes add depth and complexity to drinks, making it a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts. However, for some, the taste of vermouth can be off-putting, leading them to search for alternatives. Before delving into the tropical twist, let's first understand the classic lychee martini. This cocktail typically consists of vodka, lychee liqueur, and a splash of vermouth. The result is a fragrant and slightly botanical martini that appeals to those who enjoy fruity and floral flavors.

However, there's an easy (and sweeter) switch to waiting on your bar cart. Midori is a Japanese melon liqueur that gained popularity in the 1980s for its distinctive color and flavor. It's made from premium Japanese melons and has a fruity taste with hints of honeydew and cantaloupe, making it a versatile ingredient in a wide range of cocktails, from fruity punches to more sophisticated concoctions.