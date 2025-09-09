Add Cottage Cheese To Your Salad Dressing For A Tasty Protein Boost

If you've ever looked at a carton of cottage cheese and thought it was limited to simple serving presentations with fruit or alongside breakfast staples like eggs, think again. The fresh cheese made from coagulated milk curds can easily be blended until smooth to make a delicious salad dressing that's high in protein.

Full fat cottage cheese contains 11.5 grams of protein per 100 grams, which is generally higher than other common dairy salad dressing bases like Greek yogurt, and way more than mayonnaise, which has very little. Just like you can add cottage cheese to make protein-boosted scrambled eggs or pasta sauce, you can add it to a variety of dressings — from ranch to green goddess — for extra creaminess that's high in protein and lower in fat than mayonnaise. As cottage cheese has a pretty neutral flavor it will complement a range of recipes.

And the best thing is that because there a variety of cottage cheese brands, you can pick the one with the fat and sodium levels that suit you, or even choose a lactose-free option. If you're targeting a salad dressing that's both low in fat and high in protein, go with low or nonfat varieties, which contain slightly more protein per serving (about 14 grams per half cup serving) and still add lots of pleasant creaminess to the mix.