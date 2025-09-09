Tarek El Moussa's Dramatic Kitchen Backsplash Makes The Case For Going Dark

A lot of rules around kitchen backsplashes get tossed around — use this material, not that one; embrace this color, not that one. So when a bona fide design expert shares their opinion, we're all ears. And there's no stronger endorsement an expert can make than showing what they've done in their home. That's why we took notice when a prominent item appeared in the Instagram posts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" and "The Flip Off" presenter Tarek El Moussa — the star's jet black kitchen backsplash.

The backsplash is dramatic in its glossy, inky finish as well as in its shape and texture. It consists of marble tiles that look like a more artful, geometry-focused subway tile turned vertical. It is sleek and modern while simultaneously exuding subtle Art Deco appeal, and it looks especially chic as it matches the black countertop of the kitchen island and pops against the surrounding white countertops and white cabinets. A black vent hood cover and dark brass hardware perfects the cohesive, contemporary black-and-white aesthetic that we see in an Instagram post by El Moussa where he juggles with his daughter, and then in another when he introduces his kids to a new puppy — a black pug, who happens to also match the kitchen. In the latter post, we catch glimpses of sophisticated black barstools at the island and gold trims that punctuate the room with glamour.