Tarek El Moussa's Dramatic Kitchen Backsplash Makes The Case For Going Dark
A lot of rules around kitchen backsplashes get tossed around — use this material, not that one; embrace this color, not that one. So when a bona fide design expert shares their opinion, we're all ears. And there's no stronger endorsement an expert can make than showing what they've done in their home. That's why we took notice when a prominent item appeared in the Instagram posts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" and "The Flip Off" presenter Tarek El Moussa — the star's jet black kitchen backsplash.
The backsplash is dramatic in its glossy, inky finish as well as in its shape and texture. It consists of marble tiles that look like a more artful, geometry-focused subway tile turned vertical. It is sleek and modern while simultaneously exuding subtle Art Deco appeal, and it looks especially chic as it matches the black countertop of the kitchen island and pops against the surrounding white countertops and white cabinets. A black vent hood cover and dark brass hardware perfects the cohesive, contemporary black-and-white aesthetic that we see in an Instagram post by El Moussa where he juggles with his daughter, and then in another when he introduces his kids to a new puppy — a black pug, who happens to also match the kitchen. In the latter post, we catch glimpses of sophisticated black barstools at the island and gold trims that punctuate the room with glamour.
Dark backsplashes create serious wow factor
Several commenters on El Moussa's juggling Instagram post address the striking backsplash, saying they love it and find it unique. It's worth noting that a couple of other comments express a dislike for it — it's certainly not for everyone and won't suit neutrals fans, but if you like a bit of drama and also can make it fit into your overall kitchen design, it's elegant and statement-making.
Opting for backsplashes that are too busy in pattern or experimental in materials — think dizzying motifs or LED-lit tiles — is one mistake that can make your backsplash look outdated fast. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't go bold. A backsplash like El Moussa's has rich focal-point potential. It's a matter of leaning into an eye-catching design and hue that's easy to match in other kitchen elements, and to do so with timeless materials. Before planning your own wow-factor version, learn about different kitchen backsplash materials. Metal or concrete achieve that modern look, for example, while being easy to match. Meanwhile, stone, ceramic, or porcelain tiles are lasting options that can go bold in black, jewel tones, or metallics.
If you prefer a more understated look, a dark backsplash may not be for you. But if you've been wanting to learn how to create the maximalist kitchen of your dreams, it's a great place to start. Choose counters, cabinets, and flooring in coordinating colors, and perhaps accent the finished space with gold or silver touches.