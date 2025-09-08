Add A Sweet Component To Tomato Salad For A More Balanced Bite

For a meal that fully embodies the gifts of summer, there is little better than a tomato salad. Fresh from the garden, fragrant tomatoes picked at the height of the season don't need much else to become a lovely salad, as this two-ingredient tomato and onion salad recipe proves. But if you really want to take your tomato salad to the next level, cookbook author Justine Doiron suggests that a little sweetness is exactly what you're looking for.

"Tomatoes are naturally acidic, so they love a little sweetness," she tells us, adding that "stone fruit and tomatoes are a pretty classic combo." If you don't know what a stone fruit is, it is a fairly broad category that includes everything from peaches and plums to nectarines, cherries, and technically even almonds and coconuts — but those last two aren't what we're talking about here. "I think nectarines and peaches have the right amount of tartness to go well with any variety of tomato," Dorion suggests. "And beyond salads, peaches are surprisingly versatile."

But Doiron is also not about to rain on the parade of your favorite stone fruit. She adds that, while apricots or plums wouldn't be her first choice to pair with tomatoes, it's ultimately "down to personal taste." If you are looking for a means to work in cherries or plums, blending fruit into a vinaigrette is a simple way to make sure that you get plenty of that sweet, tart fruit flavor in every bite.