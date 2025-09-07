16 Sam's Club Kitchen Decor Items That Will Elevate Your Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a Sam's Club membership, you shouldn't be sleeping on the idea of going to them for good deals on kitchen decor. If your Sam's Club is anything like ours, there really aren't a whole lot of kitchen decor items in the club itself, so we can forgive you for not knowing that it carries some really nice kitchen items. The trick is that you need to go online to find most of them. Luckily, if you have a Plus membership, the shipping will be free on these items as long as you spend at least $50.

When we were looking for kitchen decor items at Sam's Club, we were thinking in terms of items that sit on your kitchen table, display cupboards, or countertops that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. While you shouldn't expect knick-knacks or wall art, we did include items with multiple uses and classic appeal.

You'll find everything from spice holders to cookware to serving pieces at Sam's Club, plus placemats, food and drink holders of various kinds, and even decorative appliances. So keep scrolling to see what type of kitchen decor you can find from Sam's Club to help transform your kitchen into a more distinguished space.