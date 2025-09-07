16 Sam's Club Kitchen Decor Items That Will Elevate Your Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have a Sam's Club membership, you shouldn't be sleeping on the idea of going to them for good deals on kitchen decor. If your Sam's Club is anything like ours, there really aren't a whole lot of kitchen decor items in the club itself, so we can forgive you for not knowing that it carries some really nice kitchen items. The trick is that you need to go online to find most of them. Luckily, if you have a Plus membership, the shipping will be free on these items as long as you spend at least $50.
When we were looking for kitchen decor items at Sam's Club, we were thinking in terms of items that sit on your kitchen table, display cupboards, or countertops that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. While you shouldn't expect knick-knacks or wall art, we did include items with multiple uses and classic appeal.
You'll find everything from spice holders to cookware to serving pieces at Sam's Club, plus placemats, food and drink holders of various kinds, and even decorative appliances. So keep scrolling to see what type of kitchen decor you can find from Sam's Club to help transform your kitchen into a more distinguished space.
1. Member's Mark Acacia Salt and Pepper Mill Set
If you're ready to switch from your old salt and pepper shakers to something sleek and modern, the Member's Mark Acacia Salt and Pepper Mill Set from Sam's Club might be exactly what you're looking for. Member's Mark is really hitting acacia wood products hard right now, so if you're buying other acacia wood items, these might fit right in. We like their sleek design, especially the black one. However, there's also a natural one if that's more your style. Reviewers say that they look classy and are real compliment getters.
It's easy to tell which one is which because of the P or S you'll find at the top. Both are mill-style shakers, too, so you can use whole peppercorns and coarser salt styles for a nice, fresh-ground flavor. Plus, the fact that the grind level is adjustable between fine and coarse grinds means that you can set it to your preferred level of consistency for different dishes or even use it for items other than pepper.
Purchase the Member's Mark Acacia Salt and Pepper Mill Set at Sam's Club for $19.98
2. Olde Thompson Spice Rack With Spices
One of the best ways to organize your spices is to get a spice rack like this Olde Thompson Spice Rack With Spices. The 20 rounded bottles have a nice pizzeria feel to them, which can be a fun addition to your kitchen decor. We especially like the tops, which have the name of the spice engraved on them, with a flip top divided between a side that allows you to spoon out large amounts or sprinkle the spices. Reviewers like the bottles' large size, the clear labels, and how easy they are to keep clean.
There's quite a variety of spices on the two tiers this carousel-style spice rack offers. There are several dried herbs, with jars of basil, dill, fennel, marjoram, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, savory, and thyme. Then, you have a few spices like cinnamon, cumin, ginger, and paprika. Plus, there are two seasoning blends: Italian seasoning and herbs de Provence. Once you've used up the spices that come with the spice rack, you can easily replace them with bulk spices.
Purchase the Olde Thompson Spice Rack with Spices at Sam's Club for $29.98
3. Over&back Set of 4 Printed Cotton Placemats
Sam's Club doesn't have a lot of placemats, but the ones it does have are neutral enough to match many different kitchen styles. One we think can elevate your kitchen decor is the Over&back Set of 4 Printed Cotton Placemats. Customers like their heavy weight, perfect size, and how elegant they look. However, despite being thick and able to help protect your table, they're not bulky.
They come in four pastel colors that can blend into various neutral kitchen color schemes, including aqua blue, sage green, salmon blush, and taupe. The hand-block floral print on them comes from India and is subtle enough not to clash with other florals you might have around your kitchen. In fact, it's likely to be the perfect accent to help solid-colored dishes and napkin sets really stand out.
Purchase the Over&back Set of 4 Printed Cotton Placemats at Sam's Club for $16.98
4. Tramontina Copper Nonstick Cookware Set
If you've always wanted a copper cookware set, the Tramontina Copper Nonstick Cookware Set can be a good place to start. Part of the appeal of a copper cookware set is how nice it looks hanging on the wall or on an overhead pot rack, so they're functional as much as they are pretty. Customers reviewing these pans seem to love them, with some going as far as to say they're the best cookware they've ever owned. People like the fact that they're heavyweight and easy to clean because nothing sticks to them.
The exteriors are copper, with the inner metal layer being heavy-gauge aluminum. Julia Child swore by her copper pans, and many other chefs like to use them too, because of their fast and even heat distribution. This is an 11-piece set, when you include the lids and steamer insert, including 6 pots, pans, and skillets of every size you'll need for everyday cooking.
Purchase the Tramontina Copper Nonstick Cookware Set at Sam's Club for $99.98
5. Member's Mark 2-in-1 Cake Stand With Serving Tray
We've seen a few different cake stands at Sam's Club, but the Member's Mark 2-in-1 Cake Stand With Serving Tray is a real stand-out to us. What we like most about it is that it has classic appeal. Made from glass and Acacia wood with simple lines, it's never going to go out of style in your kitchen.
Upright, it serves as a wooden cake stand with a clear glass top. Turn the wooden cake stand upside down, and place the glass top upside-down on top of it, and suddenly it's a punch bowl or fruit basket. One thing that sets it apart from some other 2-in-1 cake stands is the small glass dish that you can use, instead of the large glass top, to turn it into a classy chip and dip holder instead. So, really, it's a 3-in-1 cake stand. And no matter how you're using it, it's going to look pretty on your countertop.
Purchase the Member's Mark 2-in-1 Cake Stand with Serving Tray at Sam's Club for $39.98
6. Member's Mark Wire Baskets, Set of 2
We've seen lots of kitchen storage containers and baskets, but these stand out for their unique design. These wire baskets are in the shape of flat-bottomed bowls, which easily allows you to see what's inside. The fun thing is that they come in either black, light blue, or dark green, to match other kitchen decor elements better, or perhaps even to be the starting point for your color scheme.
We like that they have a removable wooden top, which gives you a few storage options. You can leave the baskets covered, uncovered, or even stack them on top of each other. And if you place the smaller lid inside the larger basket, you can create two tiers to store items. And okay, we admit, with the lid on, they look like small jail cells for your fruit and veggies, so they might become decorative conversation points.
Purchase the Member's Mark Wire Baskets, Set of 2 at Sam's Club for $24.78
7. Member's Mark 12-Piece Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set
Sam's Club doesn't tend to have a lot of exciting dinnerware pieces available. However, its Member's Mark 12-Piece Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set comes in four beautiful patterns that can add not only a splash of color but pretty designs to your table and china cabinet. Customers like that they're stylish, lightweight, and durable.
Each set contains four solid-colored bowls, four solid-colored dinner plates, as well as four patterned salad plates. One option is a cobalt blue set with stylized blue flowers on the inside of the plates. The granite set has an Indian-inspired floral design that reminds us of a henna tattoo. The ivory set contains a multi-colored floral pattern. Meanwhile, the sky blue ones have a design that reminds us of Spanish tiles. They offer an eye-catching BPA-free and dishwasher-safe alternative to all the disposable dinnerware that Sam's Club sells.
Purchase the Member's Mark 12-Piece Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set at Sam's Club for $21.98
8. Member's Mark Anti-fatigue Kitchen Mat
One thing that can pull an entire kitchen together is the mats and rugs you use in strategic places, like in front of the sink, stove, refrigerator, and workplaces. We like the Member's Mark Anti-fatigue Kitchen Mat because it is both functional and has nice designs. So, you can prevent pain from standing on your hard kitchen floor while also elevating the design of your space. Customers like their colors, find them to be comfortable, and like that they make it easier to spend more time in the kitchen without as much fatigue.
There are 12 different designs and colors from which to choose, with charcoal, dark grey, embossed floral leaf, espresso, expresso, gray, gray Persian, tan Persian, taupe, textured black, textured tan, and white. The designs are all subtle enough to blend into the background while still looking stylish.
Purchase the Member's Mark Anti-fatigue Kitchen Mat at Sam's Club for $29.98
9. Henkels Forged Accent 16-Piece Self-sharpening Knife Block
If you're going to have a knife block out on the counter, you want one that's a thing of beauty. One such knife block is the Henckels Forged Accent 16-Piece Self-sharpening Knife Block you can get from Sam's Club. Reviewers like the way these knives feel in your hand and how sharp they stay, so you can cut food with ease.
The wood for the block has a beautiful mahogany finish, with stainless steel accents. The knives themselves are made from German stainless steel and have three rivets in their black handles, and include paring knives, bread knives, and a chef's knife. We like that you not only get kitchen shears and all the standard knives you'd use for food prep, but also a set of steak knives. Plus, every time you put your knives back into the block, you're sharpening them.
Purchase the Henckels Forged Accent 16-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block at Sam's Club for $179.98
10. Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven
If you like pretty-but-functional cookware, you're likely going to love the Tramonita Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven. Even if you aren't much of a bread baker, having one of these in your kitchen might inspire you to become one. Not only can you bake your bread in the oven, but you can also use it to store bread in your kitchen once it's cooled, instead of needing a breadbox. Since this bread oven is airtight for the purpose of baking, though, you'll want to ensure the bread has ventilation to prevent molding.
Reviewers love how attractive this oven is, and even accomplished bakers rave about it. Some even use it for making pizza instead of just bread. This cast-iron bread oven has a white enamel finish inside, which helps prevent sticking. It also comes in four colors — a black, cranberry, or latte one with a gold handle, or a matte navy one with a silver handle, depending on which matches your kitchen decor best.
Purchase the Tramontina Enamel Cast Iron Bread Oven at Sam's Club for $47.94
11. Member's Mark Wood & Marble Lazy Susan
If you've never thought of using a lazy Susan as part of your decor, perhaps it's because you haven't seen one meant to be beautiful, like the Member's Mark Wood & Marble Lazy Susan. While you can use this one as a charcuterie board, there are lots of ways to use a lazy Susan in the kitchen. Reviewers like how beautiful it is for entertaining, and that being able to take the marble section out makes it easy to clean.
There are three color choices for the wood: Darker acacia, blonde mango wood, and natural-looking rubber wood. One neat feature is that you could potentially put the marble in the freezer and then bring it out to use to keep cold foods the right temperature. While it's hand-wash only, this makes sense to avoid damaging the surfaces.
Purchase the Member's Mark Wood & Marble Lazy Susan at Sam's Club for $29.98
12. Member's Mark 4-Pack Natural Water Hyacinth Handwoven Placemats
If you're looking for placemats that will work with practically any color of dishes, napkins, and other kitchen decor, Member's Mark Natural Water Hyacinth Handwoven Placemats may be a good neutral choice. These handwoven placemats are made from weather hyacinth, which is an aquatic plant from South America often used in basketweaving. They're both non-toxic and durable, and reviewers say that they can tolerate both heat and moisture.
The mats have their own kind of beauty with an arrow-weave design. One reviewer mentioned another similar set they had lasting for decades, so they have the potential to be decorative pieces for your table that last for years to come without ever really going out of style. These will look just as nice with your everyday dinnerware as your fine china, taking you from everyday meals to dinner parties and holidays. As the cheapest item on our list, we think they'll be worth the small splurge, especially for how long they're likely to last.
Purchase the Member's Mark 4-Pack Natural Water Hyacinth Handwoven Placemats at Sam's Club for $13.98
13. Member's Mark Set of 2 Acacia Wood Charcuterie Boards
The Member's Mark Set of 2 Acacia Wood Charcuteria Boards is one of many acacia kitchen items you'll see at Sam's Club, and for good reason. Not only is the wood pretty, but its natural oils help make it water-resistant. It's also not as hard as some other water-resistant woods like bamboo, which means it's not as likely to dull your knife if you cut items on this board, which many customers say they do. Another positive of acacia wood for charcuterie boards is that they are naturally anti-bacterial. Reviewers say they feel and look high-quality.
These really are multi-functional, serving not just as a charcuterie board, but a cutting board, or even for holding pizza. Plus, they have rubber pads on one side that help keep them in place when you're using them on the countertop. When they're not in use, you can prop them up against the wall or hang them for decoration.
Purchase the Member's Mark Set of 2 Acacia Wood Charcuterie Boards at Sam's Club for $24.97
14. Member's Mark Marble & Acacia Wood Charcuterie Boards, Set of 2
When it comes to kitchen decorations, Sam's Club has no shortage of charcuterie serving options. One that we think may appeal to your sense of aesthetics is the Member's Mark Marble & Acacia Wood Charcuterie Board Set of 2. They come in two sizes with all the advantages and beauty of acacia wood married with the beauty of white marble. Reviewers mention that they're far more attractive in person, as well as heavy.
There is a bit of upkeep required to keep them looking nice, so be sure to follow the directions for rubbing them with food-grade mineral oil to keep them looking nice with anything you want to serve on them. If you keep them out on the counter to use for everyday meals, we bet you can find plenty of ways they'll work for you.
Purchase the Member's Mark Marble & Acacia Wood Charcuterie Boards, Set of 2 at Sam's Club for $29.98
15. Member's Mark 2-Tiered Wrought Iron Fruit Stand
If you're going to keep your fruit out on the countertop, you want a fruit stand that looks nice, like the Member's Mark 2-Tiered Wrought Iron Fruit Stand. We like that there's enough wire on these to keep fruit from falling through, but that the gentle curves on the wire are also pleasing to the eye, unlike some other fruit stand choices we've seen from Sam's Club. Customers are surprised at just how large it is and say that it's very sturdy.
The stand is made of wrought iron, with two different-sized baskets to hold fruit or anything else on your kitchen counter. At its widest point, it measures 15 inches across. Plus, it's 22.5 inches tall, so it can hold quite a lot. If you think about how big the pineapple in this image should be, you'll get a sense of just how big this fruit stand really is.
Purchase the Member's Mark 2-Tiered Wrought Iron Fruit Stand at Sam's Club for $19.98
16. KitchenAid Mixer
Finally, Sam's sells beloved KitchenAid Mixers, which are also a beautiful addition to your kitchen. They're so heavy that many people leave them out all the time rather than dragging them in and out of a cabinet, turning them into a part of their kitchen's decor. The retro design might even qualify as art for some people. KitchenAid mixers are statement pieces that say that you have every intention of making something good, like a cake or a fresh loaf of bread. They're our highest-ranked stand mixer, and customers know they'll last for decades to come and love the way they look on countertops.
Sam's Club carries these in several classic colors: Black matte, blue velvet, contour silver, empire red, and mineral water. The version at Sam's Club comes with two sizes of stainless steel bowls, four different attachments for different mixing purposes, and a spatula. Yes, it's the most expensive decor item on our list, but it's also one that tends to make people the happiest to own.
Purchase the KitchenAid Mixer at Sam's Club for $399.98