Why You Want To Add Acidic Compounds To Sharpen The Taste Of Your Candies

There are several types of acidic compounds that can be used as flavor enhancers for your next batch of candy. Citric acid comes from citrus fruits, while malic acid stems from apples. These may be some of the most common, but they're certainly not the only options to choose from. Tartaric acid can trace its roots to grapes, while lactic acid comes from fermented dairy. Each substance adds a unique and memorable taste to your sweet goodies. But it is also necessary to note that, while acids are great for boosting flavor, they are also needed to create different textures in candy.

When you want to whip up lemon drops, sour gummies, or tart powders, citric acid is the way to go. Popular sour confection brands, such as Warheads hard candy, Sour Patch Kids, and Lemonheads, contain citric notes. Because malic acid has a longer-lasting sour taste and boosts fruit flavors, it is found mostly in chewy candy like Airheads and Sour Punch Straws. Lactic agents are best used for smoother candy consistencies and offer a tanginess to creamy and yogurt-type sweets reminiscent of smoothies. Its gentleness can be found in Hi-Chews and Chupa Chups lollipops. Grape- and berry-flavored bonbons like Nerds and SweetTarts use tartaric compounds that have a strong perfumed smell. It is drier and sharper than citric acid and has a similar taste to wine.

Before you dive into your next batch of homemade sour candy, be sure you know what type of acid you want to use. As each comes with its own unique tastes and results, the possibilities are endless.