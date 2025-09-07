You've Probably Been Eating Ramen Wrong This Whole Time

Ah ramen — those soft and moreish noodles that are a match made in heaven with a delicious flavor-filled broth, or topped with yummy sliced eggs or meat, fried veg, marinated braised pork, corn, seaweed, or finely sliced green onions. More than likely, when this steaming hot dish is placed in front of you, you give it a good mix and get in with a fork and spoon, Italian-style. But here's the rub: You've probably been eating ramen incorrectly all this time.

To begin, it's customary to taste the broth before touching the noodles. In Japan, the soup is the heart of the dish, crafted with care and precision over hours of simmering. Tasting it first lets you appreciate its depth and flavor before it's diluted by the noodles and toppings. After the initial sip, dive into the noodles, but don't wait too long — ramen is best eaten hot and fresh. If you let your bowl of fragrant, soupy noodles sit too long, they can become soggy and lose their springy texture.

And forget those accusatory eyes fixing on you when you slurp up all that deliciousness, as tends to happen in more Westernized eating customs. Slurping is not only acceptable in Japan — it's encouraged. A hearty slurp helps cool down the hot noodles, enhances flavor through aeration, and indicates that you're thoroughly enjoying your meal. Unlike Western table manners, where slurping might be frowned upon, in Japan, it's a sign of respect to the chef and appreciation for the meal.