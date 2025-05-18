What The Table Condiments At A Ramen Restaurant Are Actually For (Not Your Ramen)

When you visit many restaurants, the condiments that are readily available on the table tend to be ones that you use for the food most commonly served at that particular type of restaurant — think bottles of ketchup and mustard at a burger joint, salsa and hot sauce at a Mexican restaurant, or syrup at a pancake place.

When it comes to sit-down ramen restaurants, though, at least the ones that offer more than just steaming bowls of ramen, three common condiments that you tend to see on the table are soy sauce, rice vinegar, and chili oil. And though you might be tempted to use them on your ramen, don't! You'd be making one of the common mistakes to avoid when ordering ramen at a restaurant, according to an expert. Aside from chili oil, they're not actually meant to be used to modify the namesake dish of ramen. Instead, they're meant for a side dish found in ramen restaurants, namely gyoza. This popular Japanese type of dumpling, which is very similar to potstickers, is best eaten with a mix of the condiments provided as a dipping sauce.