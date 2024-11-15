The Best Cut Of Pork For Traditional Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu ramen is a Japanese noodle soup made from pork bones (specifically the pig's neck and trotters) that are cooked until the collagen breaks down into gelatin. After a few hours, you've got a simmering pot of opaque white broth laden with umami depth and silky smoothness. This lays a perfect base for the tender yet slightly chewy noodles to go over, kept company by various toppings such as vegetables, mushrooms, eggs, and most importantly: pork. We're not talking about just any random cut, either. There's no better pick for this dish than pork belly, especially when it's braised into chashu.

While the name might be a little unfamiliar, chashu is simply marinated braised pork. It's prepared by braising the pork belly low and slow in Japanese staple condiments such as soy sauce, mirin, and sake, as well as herbs and aromatics. This not only allows the fat to render and the meat to soften but also infuses every morsel with a savory-sweet taste. Each slice has this juicy, fall-apart tenderness that melts the flavors straight onto your taste buds.

In a bowl of tonkotsu ramen, where the base is deep yet light, chashu and its complex taste couldn't be more of a perfect fit. It offers a savory bite that enhances the dish's intensity, with sweet, aromatic nuances swirling beautifully in the aftertaste. Since the chashu isn't chewy or tough, it almost melts right into the velvety broth, seamlessly enhancing the richness without making the flavor profile feel heavy.

