How To Effortlessly Crack Open Coconuts Using Your Freezer

A fresh coconut can be a delicious and organic treat, whether you plan to eat the meat on its own or incorporate it into various recipes, such as adding it to a coconut fish curry. However, opening up and using a coconut can prove to be a bit more difficult than with other fruits, thanks to its hard shell. If you're intimidated by the task, however, fear not; there's a simple solution to cracking open a coconut. All you need is your home freezer.

If you let your coconut sit in the freezer overnight, it will be much easier to open up the shell. Simply hit the frozen coconut with the dull side of a cleaver a few times, and it will crack in half. Then, after you scrape out the frozen coconut water, the shell can be easily popped off the coconut meat. You might have to let the meat thaw, but it should be totally separated from the shell and pretty much ready to eat after a quick rinse. This makes opening up a coconut a breeze and takes any struggle out of using a fresh coconut.