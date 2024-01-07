Make Your Own Coconut Oil With 2 Simple Ingredients

Coconut oil is one of the most expensive oils on grocery store shelves, with a wealth of health and taste benefits to back it up. However, unlike the high-tech and often complex processes of extracting and refining other vegetable and seed oils, coconut oil extraction is a hands-off, simple process that you can easily achieve at home.

Similar to the process of making buttermilk or yogurt, all it takes to make your own coconut oil is coconut milk and lemon juice. Furthermore, you can use fresh coconut meat, canned coconut milk, or even dried coconut flakes for even more convenience. Just ensure that processed or dried coconut products contain no other additives.

To make coconut oil, you want to isolate the fat from coconut milk's water content. Lemon juice causes the coconut milk to curdle the same way that adding a spoonful of vinegar causes milk to transform into buttermilk.

All you have to do is squeeze lemon juice into coconut milk, and within half an hour, the milk will begin curdling, effectively separating the fat from the liquid by solidifying it into curds. Another overnight stint in the fridge or a cold dark space will yield a thick cap of coconut butter. If you wait another few days for the oil to separate from the solid cap of curds or butter, you'll have a purer unrefined liquid oil.