The Tasty Water Swap You Need To Dilute Cocktails With Pizzaz
Go to any bar, and you'll find multiple cocktails with mixers like tonic, soda, or even sparkling water. These carbonated forms of water add a pleasant, almost cooling sensation to the warm burn of hard liquors and spirits, making them the go-tos for alcoholic beverages. Those not fond of bubbles, though, can be hard-pressed to find a mixer for their cocktails that's not an overly sweet juice or plain water, both of which can overpower a drink with their one-noted flavors. However, there's been a beverage trending in the health and wellness community for a few years now, and it's the addition your cocktails need: coconut water. Its natural, subtle sweetness, nutty flavor, and light, refreshing water complement endless cocktail combos.
When you first hear coconut, you might think only of piña coladas and other drinks reminiscent of white sand beaches — those with rum or tequila and some combination of lime, mint, and tropical fruits. While a splash of coconut water can put a refreshing spin on the classic mojito or Mai Tai, the liquid also works well with other liquors since it's not heavy, coconut-y, or creamy like coconut milk. Vodka, gin, and even whiskey and bourbon can be mixed with the stuff. Plus, coconut water is the best hydrating drink to add to your cocktails thanks to its high electrolyte content, which you'll be glad for the next morning.
Put more than the lime in the coconut
So yes, as a cocktail mix-in is one of the best ways to use coconut water, especially if you aren't too fond of the taste on its own. Mix it with tequila, lime juice, and agave or simple syrup to make a coconut water margarita. Or mix it with rum and muddled mint, lime juice, and your sweetener of choice to make an extra-hydrating mojito. To go in a less-beachy direction, freeze coconut water into ice cubes to put in a rum old fashioned with the usual bitters and orange peel. You could take it a step further and infuse your coconut water with fruit to then make into a fruity vodka soda — sans soda — or highball.
It's not only alcohol that this beverage can transform. Coconut water adds a surprisingly tasty boost of hydration to iced coffee. Of course, it's also good sipped on by itself, preferably chilled. Not all coconut water brands rank the same in taste, though, so be sure to choose a good one. We recommend Taste Nirvana Real Premium Coconut Water, but Harmless Harvest's Raw Organic Coconut Water is also a safe bet.