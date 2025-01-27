The Tasty Water Swap You Need To Dilute Cocktails With Pizzaz

Go to any bar, and you'll find multiple cocktails with mixers like tonic, soda, or even sparkling water. These carbonated forms of water add a pleasant, almost cooling sensation to the warm burn of hard liquors and spirits, making them the go-tos for alcoholic beverages. Those not fond of bubbles, though, can be hard-pressed to find a mixer for their cocktails that's not an overly sweet juice or plain water, both of which can overpower a drink with their one-noted flavors. However, there's been a beverage trending in the health and wellness community for a few years now, and it's the addition your cocktails need: coconut water. Its natural, subtle sweetness, nutty flavor, and light, refreshing water complement endless cocktail combos.

Advertisement

When you first hear coconut, you might think only of piña coladas and other drinks reminiscent of white sand beaches — those with rum or tequila and some combination of lime, mint, and tropical fruits. While a splash of coconut water can put a refreshing spin on the classic mojito or Mai Tai, the liquid also works well with other liquors since it's not heavy, coconut-y, or creamy like coconut milk. Vodka, gin, and even whiskey and bourbon can be mixed with the stuff. Plus, coconut water is the best hydrating drink to add to your cocktails thanks to its high electrolyte content, which you'll be glad for the next morning.