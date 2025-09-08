Why You Should Never Leave Your Homemade Fries On A Paper Towel

From the drive-thru window, out of the freezer, or freshly cut by hand, fries are downright delicious. When you make the dish at home — whether they are made from scratch or are from your favorite frozen brand — there are some steps you should take so they remain crispy. Nobody wants soggy fries (gross!), so if you deep-fry the spuds, refrain from dumping them on a paper towel afterward.

When deep-fried fries sit on a paper towel to drain, the intention is likely a good one, but the fries will sit on the oil-soaked paper towels rather than drain. When the fries stay on the paper towels, even for a short period of time, the towels will absorb any oil that initially comes out of the fried spuds. Another big issue with draining them on paper towels is the hot fries will start to steam and get soggy from the bottom.