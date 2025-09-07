Easily Reduce Plastic Waste In Your Kitchen With One Utensil Swap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who's taken time to reroute plastics from the trash can to the recycling bin will undoubtedly be discouraged by the mounting evidence about these products: We cannot recycle our way out of our pollution crisis. If you assumed that all of the containers you'd been placing curbside were being reprocessed, unfortunately, that's not the case because those items are either too difficult to recycle (certain plastics cannot be melted and reshaped) or contaminated with food waste. So how much plastic waste in the U.S. is actually recycled? Only about 5% as of 2019, according to the Department of Energy. It's a statistic that can make the plastic problem sound too daunting for one individual to tackle. But there actually are ways consumers can make a difference in their kitchens, and one of the easiest is by ditching plastic straws in favor of a reusable glass version.

Why start with straws? Those plastic hollow cylinders are clogging oceans worldwide. A 2016 report by International Coastal Cleanup found that straws were one of the top 10 forms of ocean debris. Opting for a product you don't need to toss is an obvious step toward sustainability. And, let's face it: No one is saving their plastic straws in the hopes they won't crack to eke out one or two more uses. These days, glass straws can be thrown in the dishwasher alongside silverware. Some companies even make versions that stand up to extreme temperatures, from below freezing to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you're into it for the cuteness factor, glass straws are just as festive (if not more so) than traditional plastic thanks to their unique patterns and shapes.