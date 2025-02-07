What Does An Executive Order Against Paper Straws Actually Do?

Many people insist that straws make drinks taste better, and science supports this. But the material they are made from has long been a source of controversy. Paper straws may soon disappear in some places after President Donald Trump recently announced that he would sign an executive order — perhaps as soon as next week — ending a push for paper straws that began under the Biden Administration.

On his social media platform, Truth Social (via Newsweek), the President declared, "BACK TO PLASTIC!" It remains to be seen what effect an executive order would have on paper straws, specifically. But Trump has long decried their use, and an executive order would, at the very least, come as a blow to the nation's recent efforts to curb the use of plastic straws along with other single-use plastic materials and utensils.

Former president Joe Biden announced efforts to reduce plastic pollution, particularly single-use plastics like straws, in November 2024. Prior to that, Biden signed an executive order last summer to phase out single-use plastics in the government's food service operation by 2027 and eliminate all of them by 2035. Previously, the Department of the Interior in 2022 announced plans to phase out single-use products such as plastic straws, plastic bags, and cutlery by 2032.

