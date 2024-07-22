The Reason Some Starbucks Stores Keep Straws Behind The Counter

At some Starbucks locations, you might order your favorite secret menu drink, pick it up, and reach for the straw box only to realize it's nowhere to be found. If you ask the staff, though, they will happily hand you a straw. Of course, one can't help but wonder: Why not just leave the straws on the counter like before? Wouldn't that save time for everyone? One theory that has been circulating on Reddit is that by making customers ask for the straws, Starbucks aims to encourage interactions and foster a sense of community within the store. This, of course, would help improve customer loyalty.

However, if this was indeed the purpose, the results seem unfavorable. Many customers feel frustrated that they are forced to ask for such an obvious item. Likewise, not all Starbucks employees are excited about handing out straws that customers could easily retrieve themselves. In fact, this policy is actually an effort to protect the environment, often in line with local laws. That's why it's only rolled out in certain locations. The idea is that having to request a straw will make customers think twice about using one to begin with. This prevents people from grabbing more straws than they need, only to toss them away unused, which is not only wasteful but also creates more trash, harming the environment.