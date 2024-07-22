The Reason Some Starbucks Stores Keep Straws Behind The Counter
At some Starbucks locations, you might order your favorite secret menu drink, pick it up, and reach for the straw box only to realize it's nowhere to be found. If you ask the staff, though, they will happily hand you a straw. Of course, one can't help but wonder: Why not just leave the straws on the counter like before? Wouldn't that save time for everyone? One theory that has been circulating on Reddit is that by making customers ask for the straws, Starbucks aims to encourage interactions and foster a sense of community within the store. This, of course, would help improve customer loyalty.
However, if this was indeed the purpose, the results seem unfavorable. Many customers feel frustrated that they are forced to ask for such an obvious item. Likewise, not all Starbucks employees are excited about handing out straws that customers could easily retrieve themselves. In fact, this policy is actually an effort to protect the environment, often in line with local laws. That's why it's only rolled out in certain locations. The idea is that having to request a straw will make customers think twice about using one to begin with. This prevents people from grabbing more straws than they need, only to toss them away unused, which is not only wasteful but also creates more trash, harming the environment.
Sip, toss, repeat? Rethinking our coffee shop routines
Although you can still get your straw at the counter at some Starbucks locations, you may have noticed that they are now all made of paper or compostable plastic. And at other locations, the company has attempted to replace straws with strawless, recyclable lids for your cold beverages. This change is part of a broader initiative that Starbucks started implementing in 2018 to phase out plastic straws in its stores worldwide, a goal it indeed achieved in 2021. To limit single-use items, Starbucks has also been pushing its reusable cup programs across the globe. For example, you are now encouraged to use your own Stanley tumbler for your Starbucks drink.
The company has also introduced financial incentives in some locations, such as a 5-pence paper cup charge in Britain and a 5-cent cup charge in Germany (though German Starbucks locations offer the coolest bakery treats, which kind of makes up for that!). Although these small changes may seem like a hassle at first, they're a big step forward in addressing the problem of excessive use of disposable items. Sure, it might be a little inconvenient to ask for a straw or remember to bring your reusable cup, but it will soon enough become a habit, and will add up to a big difference. Plus, you can earn Starbucks Rewards Stars when ordering with a reusable cup, so it's really a win-win-win after all!