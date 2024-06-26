We Are So Jealous Of Germany's Starbucks Bakery Treats

Starbucks fans with a sweet tooth in the States probably think they have it good. Locations of the coffee shop have pastry cases teeming with all sorts of delectable comestibles, such as glazed donuts, vanilla bean custard danishes, blueberry scones, and signature cake pops in a variety of flavors, and you better believe we've ranked them for you. But, if the green-eyed monster of jealousy is strong with you, then might we suggest not continuing with this article or ever researching the offerings of Germany's Starbucks locations?

The curious and brave who've chosen to continue are in for a treat — maybe even literally if you're going to Germany anytime soon. In a country known for its strong pastry game, Starbucks has rightly stepped up with a plethora of sweets that puts the American lineup to shame. These include riffs on traditional pastries of the region, such as one of our favorite international donuts Berliners, nods to Starbucks American roots, like New York cheesecake and cinnamon rolls, and fare from Germany's European neighbors. They also have plenty of packaged items that look both delicious and great for on-the-go nibbling to say nothing of the savory items, which, alas, we don't have space for here.