This Is How Often You Should Be Cleaning Your Reusable Straws

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're concerned about the environment, there's a good chance you've changed up your straw game from single-use to reusable. For several years, we've been learning more about straws' contribution to plastic waste and our carbon footprint than ever. They're part of the waste that pollutes our oceans and harms sea life. Many restaurants, coffee shops, and bars have switched to paper or bamboo straws as multiple initiatives have rolled out to limit single-use plastics. For individuals, the affordable and sustainable approach lies in metal or stainless steel straws, which we can use both at home and out on the go. But for health and safety reasons, these straws require a little extra attention to cleaning. Most importantly, do you know how often you should be washing yours?

The best reusable straws are sturdy and durable, and maybe even fit our style preferences, whether they're iridescent or copper-toned. But they still require maintenance. In fact, reusable straws should be cleaned after every use. If you only drink water from yours, you can clean it at the end of each day. But each time you use it, bacteria get on and into the straw — and the longer that accumulates, the more dangerous it is for your health. Plus, you certainly don't want the flavors of different non-water beverages mingling together. If you're out, make sure to at least rinse your straw to remove build-up until you can do a more thorough wash at home. You should also make a habit of a weekly deep clean and monthly sterilization.