People Travel From All Over The World To Eat Hash Browns At This Oregon Diner
In most traditional breakfast joints, hash browns are a supporting cast mate on a plate where fried eggs, pancakes, or a chicken fried steak smothered in white gravy are the stars. Sometimes the kitchen pays attention to the ratio of crisp, hickory-hued exterior to the tender, white inside — if you're lucky. Far too many arrive gummy and flavorless, though, necessitating a heavy lift from the salt shaker. But at one longstanding Oregon diner, Otis Cafe, the hash browns would be featured on the marquee if it had one. The dish's preparation has been so carefully executed over the years that even The New York Times called them out in an article back in 1989.
Located on the Central Oregon Coast, Otis Cafe has endured a kitchen fire, a complete relocation, and a pandemic in the decades since '89 (this native Oregonian has observed and reported on its transitions). However, devoted locals and tourists alike continue to pack the dining room, and most are ordering those spuds. The diner proudly notes on its website that it has served customers from various parts of the globe. Some may come from Canada, while others might have traveled all the way from Germany.
Whereas other items are dubbed simply "French toast" or "two eggs," the hash browns get the menu equivalent of a footman announcing their entry to a Gilded Age ball: "The Original" Otis Cafe World-Renowned German Potatoes. The tubers are all shredded by hand, dotted with green onions, and generously cloaked in white cheddar from Tillamook, a cheesemaker less than 50 miles away. (The creamery itself is worth a pilgrimage — you can read a ranking of its cheeses here.)
Get hashed
The hash browns should be treated as a meal unto themselves — a heaping full portion is true stick-to-your-ribs style home cooking, like the kitchen is trying to feed a fleet of the area's once-abundant loggers before a hard day of labor. Fortunately for those with smaller stomachs, Otis Cafe offers a half order, which can be loaded with eggs, bacon, and fresh vegetables. If you venture beyond the German potatoes, stick with anything that comes on or with bread, which is made in house. The restaurant keeps its ovens busy — customers can also take home loaves of sourdough, jumbo ginger molasses cookies, and at least a dozen different types of pies.
The 2019 blaze that gutted Otis Cafe may have been a blessing in disguise. The original diner, 5 miles inland from the current location, was about the size of a studio apartment, which meant long waits outside for a seat that you had to convince yourself was just part of the restaurant's charm. A rebuild in Lincoln City expanded capacity and placed it within walking distance of other tourist attractions, from glass float-blowing studios to the sandy shores of the Pacific. If you don't have any plans to visit the Oregon Coast anytime soon, you can start to tackle this list of the best breakfast spots in other states or make hash browns at home using these 15 tips. We can't guarantee they'll end up as good as Otis Cafe's potatoes, but you can try.