The Worst Hostess Snack Is Best Left On Store Shelves

As its namesake acknowledges, nothing goes with a cuppa joe like coffee cake. But, if you want a taste of the real deal, we recommend flexing a little home-baking flair with these cinnamon flop cake and homemade coffee cake recipes. Foodies won't find the flavor they crave tucked inside Hostess' plastic wrappers. In Tasting Table's ranking of 14 Hostess snacks and treats, the brand's Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes landed in last place.

Hostess' Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cakes deliver in the convenience and price departments. At a Target in Chicago, an eight-count box of individually-wrapped snack cakes runs for just $3.79. They are even sold at some Dollar Tree locations. This, however, is where our praise ends. The product doesn't deliver on texture or taste. As we mentioned in our taste-test, "[I]t tastes like biting into a cake that just hasn't finished cooking. The top, according to the package, should have a streusel texture that looks a little crumbly. Ours, however, was relatively flat and very moist, creating that overly mushy feel."

Admittedly, to expect a plush, bakery-worthy texture from a plastic-wrapped cake would largely be an automatic setup for failure. Still, less excusable is the fact that Hostess' cinnamon coffee cakes taste more like straight-up sugar than like any advertised baking spice. What arrived on the palate (per our review) was a "very sugary bite with some cinnamon, but not nearly enough to satiate our hopes for that warm spice."