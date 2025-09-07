What's The Best Type Of Honey For Mead?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're up on your assorted types of fermented beverages or just beginning to explore, mead is a fascinating and delicious journey of discovery. Mead is the world's oldest alcoholic beverage. At its core, it's made from honey, water, and yeast — but varieties, flavors, levels of alcohol, and variations in carbonation abound. The best way to learn about this category, how the ingredients' flavors transform, and what you like from your mead is to make your own. Author of the upcoming book "Three Cheers: Cocktails Three Ways: Classic, Riffs, and Zero-Proof Sips," Kaitlyn Stewart is an expert who spilled the fundamentals of DIY mead to Tasting Table. Chief among them, naturally, is what kind of honey to use.

"Always go for a natural, raw honey when you can," Stewart says. "That way you know exactly what is going into your mead. Using a local honey is a nice touch too. Especially if it is a wildflower honey, such as an orange blossom honey. This will give your mead a slightly citrusy finish." Having total control over your ingredients is another perk of making your own mead. You can refrain from using artificial ingredients and keep things natural and local. You've got room to play, too: There are many types of honey, mainly distinguished by their nectar sources. Wildflower honey would result in more floral mead, acacia honey a more vanilla-sweet mead, clover honey a more fresh, grassy mead, orange blossom a more citrusy mead sage honey a more herbaceous mead, and so on.