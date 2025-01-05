This Is The World's Oldest Alcoholic Beverage, According To Historians

Humans have been making and enjoying alcoholic beverages for centuries, from cacao wine evidenced to have been made from 1,400 B.C. in Mesoamerica, Honduras, to Ancient Egyptian herbal wine dating back to 3,150 B.C. in Abydos, Upper Egypt. But the oldest alcoholic beverage in the world, according to historians who have found definitive proof, is a fermented beverage made from honey, rice, hawthorn fruit, and possibly with grapes. This dates back to the 7th millennium — between 7,000 and 6,600 B.C. — in the Jiahu Neolithic Village in China's Henan Province.

Advertisement

In Scandinavia (think Vikings), Teutonic Europe, Greece, and the Middle Ages, it was called mead, and has been known as "the nectar of the gods." We love this description because, interestingly, it is believed that mead actually naturally made itself before humans discovered it and started tinkering with adding herbs and spices to it. When bees left a hive, the sun would cause the beeswax to melt, basically encasing the remaining honey inside the hive.

Raw honey is produced by bees, and contains natural yeast and enzymes that, when interacting with water (in this case, from the rain), and heat (from the sun), start to ferment. And there you have it — nature's mead. While these three ingredients formed the basis of mead, this kind of mead isn't really drinkable, which is where humans stepped in and turned what the bees left behind into what is still, to this day, a globally enjoyed alcoholic beverage.

Advertisement