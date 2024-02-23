The Alcoholic Cacao Drink That Predates Chocolate As We Know It

If you're fiending for a bite of chocolate, you may be thinking of a sweet bar of semi-hard candy, but that's a relatively new evolution of the use of cocoa beans. Chocolate comes from the cacao tree (Theobroma cacao, which translates as "food of the gods"), an evergreen tree native to the Amazon and Orinoco river basins. The tree produces long, colorful pods with as many as 60 seeds inside covered in a sweet, sticky pulp. When we make chocolate today, we use the seeds themselves, which are dried and roasted before being ground into a paste.

Roughly 3,000 years ago, around 1,300 B.C., Mesoamericans like the Olmecs were using a completely different part of the fruit to make a sort of chocolate wine, according to a research study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The sweet pulp surrounding the cacao seeds (also known as cocoa beans) was used as the base for fermentation, reaching a maximum of 5% alcohol by volume. The Olmecs were the first major civilization in Mesoamerica, preceding both the Mayans and the Aztecs. They lived in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico in the region of modern Veracruz and Tabasco in Mexico. What this civilization used the drink for is unclear since they didn't keep a written record of their activity, but it's speculated that it could have been used ceremonially as part of their religious rituals or, as it became later on, as a symbol of social status.