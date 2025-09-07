Trisha Yearwood's Wing Brine Calls For A Tangy-Sweet Pantry Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a humble pantry staple that doesn't get nearly the love it deserves, and it's Trisha Yearwood's secret to perfect chicken. Her wing brine, which she detailed in her cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family," calls for bread and butter pickles — specifically, their liquid. It gives chicken wings a tangy-sweet boost that's both unexpected and perfectly Southern. While bread and butter pickles are sweet, they also carry a spicy warmth — thanks to a blend of cloves, mustard seeds, celery seeds, turmeric, coriander, and allspice. These flavors give chicken wings an aromatic, distinctive base while still leaving plenty of room for extra flavors from barbecue glazes and wing-dipping sauces.

If you like smoky heat, a chipotle barbecue glaze is a natural partner to a brine made with a bread and butter pickle recipe. Sweeter glazes, like honey bourbon or fruit-infused barbecue sauces for chicken, make them sticky and super delicious.

The technique itself isn't new—using a brine to add flavor has long been the backbone of tenderizing meats. It not only adds a sharp, mouthwatering bite, but the vinegar keeps the chicken wings crispy, especially when you mix it with a little barbecue sauce and brush it on right before the wings are done. Pickle juice is also a popular brine for fried chicken, a la the Chick-fil-A urban legend claiming dill pickle brine flavors its famous fryers. Try Yearwood's bread and butter version instead. It's a game-changer for fried chicken wings as a pre-dredge flavor boost. After frying, toss them in your favorite wing sauce for extra zing.