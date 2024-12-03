The Iconic Southern Beverage You Should Be Using In Turkey Brine

As any Thanksgiving host knows, cooking a turkey each year can prove challenging. But brining and cooking it correctly is worth it if you can achieve a perfectly moist and flavorful cooked bird that impresses your guests. Just in time for Thanksgiving, you may be surprised to learn that sweet tea can be the secret ingredient to unlocking a new level of flavor in your turkey. It's no secret that Southerners love their sweet tea. It's a tasty and refreshing drink that seems to hit the spot every time, but it can also be the perfect addition to a wet brine.

Sweet tea offers a blend of earthy flavors that work well with whatever spices you've got in your mix. It's also filled with sugar, which is essential in a classic wet brine, and, obviously, sweet tea is already wet. You can add a glass (or more) of sweet tea to your brine solution at any time and get your turkey soaked perfectly to seal in the moisture. When it's time to eat, you'll have a juicy turkey that's infused with a distinct Southern flavor. It can be a perfect addition to this Thanksgiving centerpiece staple that can become notoriously dry if not cooked correctly.