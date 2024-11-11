The Timing Rule To Remember For Cooking Your Turkey To Perfection

Mastering the perfect turkey is an important milestone for every home cook, especially around the autumnal holidays. The large bird can feed a crowd and is the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, so the pressure to cook it flawlessly is certainly there. One of the trickiest parts of this culinary project is getting the timing just right, so we spoke to Freda Sugarman, Executive Chef at Sarabeth's Greenwich Village, and asked about the ideal cooking time for the turkey. The expert's advice is to keep the turkey in the oven "for 15 to 20 minutes a pound."

That means a 16-pound turkey will cook for at least four hours, so take that into consideration when you're planning your Thanksgiving timeline. Four hours can seem like a dauntingly long time to wait, but cooking a whole bird is not something you can rush. In Sugarman's own words, "I think low and slow is the way to go with a turkey." One of the tips for cooking a perfect turkey is to completely thaw it before putting it in the oven. The safest way to do so is in the refrigerator, but you'll have to take into account some more prep time: Each four to five pounds of weight will take a day to thaw. For a 16-pound turkey, that can mean four days of thawing. It's possible to skip the thawing process altogether and cook the turkey frozen, but that will extend the cooking by at least 50 percent.

