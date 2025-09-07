Reinvent The Classic Gin Fizz With An Unexpected Fizzy Swap

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Something about the words "gin fizz" elicits excitement. The fizz of it all promises a sparkling, celebratory beverage. A relatively simple recipe with such a refreshing, delicious end result, it's no wonder the gin fizz is such a classic. But playing with the classics is just as worthwhile as enjoying them — it's how clever bartenders invent new drinks, and how we can learn what flavor combinations we love best, while also wowing our cocktail party guests.

We wanted to see if it was possible to swap out the fizz factor in this gin cocktail, what might work instead, and why. Expert Kaitlyn Stewart, author of the upcoming "Three Cheers: Cocktails Three Ways: Classics, Riffs, and Zero-Proof Sips," filled us in.

"A fizz is a style of cocktail," Stewart explains. "It is a 'sour' consisting of a spirit, citrus, sweetener, and usually carbonated water. You can certainly replace the carbonated water with another bubbly beverage, like beer. For a gin fizz, I'd go with something on the lighter side like a lager. You don't want the beer to overpower the sour, but rather [complement] it."

Gin fizzes traditionally call for gin, lemon or lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water. Purists also include an egg white; when shaken together, you get a pillowy cloud of froth on top of the fizz. A lighter lager can itself bring both the effervescence and creamy foam, while contributing flavor complexity with notes of sweet grain and floral, herbaceous, or fruity hops.