This Simple Tool Is The Key To Hulling A Bunch Of Strawberries Quickly

Whether you're using fresh strawberries in sweet desserts or turning them into a summery fruit pizza with tomatoes, the goal is to get a soft, tender, sweet, and juicy mouthful of strawberry in each bite. Nothing will ruin the dessert quite like finding bits of those tough green leaves crowning a strawberry, or that tasteless white core inside when enjoying a bite. To get rid of these unpleasant parts, you'll need to hull your strawberries.

Hulling is nothing but removing the top leafy part of the fruit, along with the white core inside, leaving you with only the juicy, good bits. Thankfully, you don't have to have a fancy tool to hull your strawberries. Simply a straw will do. Just insert the straw through the bottom tip of the fruit and all the way to the top, till it comes out from the other end with the stem and the middle part of the fruit in tow. It's that easy.

Rather than painstakingly slicing off the leaves with a knife, simply pushing a straw through makes quick work of hulling strawberries, especially when you're working with a big batch. In the end, you'll be left with the best bits of the strawberry.