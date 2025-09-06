The Banned-In-America Preservative Still Showing Up In European Caviar

Food safety regulations are a funny thing: in some countries, a substance is considered totally fine for consumption, but in others... not so much. For example, the EU refuses American beef because it's hormone-treated. But when it comes to caviar, the situation flips: in Europe, some jars contain a preservative that the U.S. has long banned from food and thus, can't be legally imported here.

That preservative is borax (also known as E285, sodium tertraborate) — yes, the same compound that can clean your sink or boost laundry detergent. A close cousin, boric acid (E286), sometimes substitutes for it. Caviar makers prize both because they're remarkably effective: they fight bacteria, firm up the delicate roe, and even mellow out that sharp "fishy" taste.

But there's a "small" problem: health authorities around the world — from the FDA in the States to the New South Wales Food Authority — agree that borax is far too risky for the dinner table, the latter calling it as posing "an unacceptable risk to human health when used in food." Studies link ingestion to risks ranging from organ damage to outright poisoning. So, with that in mind, we wouldn't blame you for having the natural question: why are Europeans still putting borax into their caviar?