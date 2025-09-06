Try This Alternative For Grating Nutmeg When You Don't Have A Grater

Just about anything can be made more extraordinary with a light dusting of freshly grated nutmeg. That's not hyperbole, either — even a humble plate of scrambled eggs becomes fit for royalty when it's given a light sprinkle of the spice. But, should your grater suddenly decide to call it quits, there's no need to panic. Your trusty coffee grinder can step in as a substitute.

Coffee grinders aren't all that different from spice grinders: They use burrs to pulverize whatever you feed them. In this case, that "whatever" happens to be nutmeg — just, not whole nutmeg, mind you. You'll need to crack open the tough shells, then further break the inner seeds into smaller, grinder-friendly pieces, first.

Simply pop the nutmeg pieces into the coffee grinder, turn your coffee grinder to the finest setting, let it do its thing for a couple of seconds, and there you go — perfectly ground nutmeg that's just as aromatic and flavorful as anything your grater could give you! The only real downside is that, unless you want to drink nutmeg-scented coffee, you'll have to clean the coffee grinder very thoroughly afterward.