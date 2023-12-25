Grated Nutmeg Is The Simple Way To Seriously Elevate Your Morning Coffee

A cup of coffee is already the ideal way to start the morning for many people. In fact, more than half of Americans have a cup of coffee every single day. With that daily coffee comes a warm, bracing boost of energy — or a cold shot of wakefulness, if you prefer it iced. Regardless, if you are someone who enjoys this popular beverage with such frequency, you may find yourself looking for ways to change it up. That's where nutmeg comes in. Try adding this spice to your coffee for an understated yet irresistible twist on your favorite drink.

Nutmeg is a spice that comes from the seed of an Indonesian tree fruit. It looks similar to the pits of stone fruits you may be familiar with, like apricots, in that it is a large, round brown sphere. It has an earthy, peppery taste and scent with a slightly warming effect on the tongue, and you probably associate it most with flavors like pumpkin spice or holiday spice blends. As such, the spice brings a cozy, seasonal flavor to coffee that can bring out similarly warm notes in the drink itself or simply enhance the overall drinking experience by adding additional aroma and atmosphere.