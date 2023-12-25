Grated Nutmeg Is The Simple Way To Seriously Elevate Your Morning Coffee
A cup of coffee is already the ideal way to start the morning for many people. In fact, more than half of Americans have a cup of coffee every single day. With that daily coffee comes a warm, bracing boost of energy — or a cold shot of wakefulness, if you prefer it iced. Regardless, if you are someone who enjoys this popular beverage with such frequency, you may find yourself looking for ways to change it up. That's where nutmeg comes in. Try adding this spice to your coffee for an understated yet irresistible twist on your favorite drink.
Nutmeg is a spice that comes from the seed of an Indonesian tree fruit. It looks similar to the pits of stone fruits you may be familiar with, like apricots, in that it is a large, round brown sphere. It has an earthy, peppery taste and scent with a slightly warming effect on the tongue, and you probably associate it most with flavors like pumpkin spice or holiday spice blends. As such, the spice brings a cozy, seasonal flavor to coffee that can bring out similarly warm notes in the drink itself or simply enhance the overall drinking experience by adding additional aroma and atmosphere.
The best ways to use nutmeg in your coffee
Nutmeg is readily available at most every grocery store in at least one form. Depending on what is available and how much effort you like to put into preparing your coffee, you may wish to opt for one format over another. Most common is ground nutmeg, which is readily sprinkled into espresso or atop steamed milk at your convenience. Those with more delicate palates, however, may prefer to buy whole nutmeg and grate it fresh with each use in order to achieve maximum intensity of flavor and aroma.
Nutmeg tastes fantastic in coffee on its own, especially in certain types of coffee like that which comes from rich, chocolatey South American beans or earthy, spicy Sumatran beans. You can further experiment with the seasoning by combining it with other compatible spices, like cinnamon and clove. Additionally, it tends to pair well with warm seasonal syrups and creamers, such as salted caramel or brown sugar, so don't be afraid to throw it in your ultra-indulgent latte.