Never Microwave Water For Your Tea — Why Scientists And Enthusiasts Say This Ruins It

Taking the time to relax, sip, and savor a cup of hot tea is a worthy indulgence. One of the most crucial steps to prepping a cup of tea begins with the water you use and how you heat it. Though using the microwave to heat your water might seem like a simple way to streamline the process, it's a poor choice that won't produce a satisfying cup. The difference between boiling water and microwaving it is rather stark. Unlike the convection of a kettle, where the heat starts from the bottom and rises to the top (essentially rolling the water through an even heating process), microwaves are much more wayward.

When warming a dish or cup of food or drink in the microwave, the appliance's electromagnetic waves absorb into the water molecules, causing them to vibrate and creating heat. While this approach can be effective for quickly reheating food, it fails to do the same for water in which to steep tea. Much like warming a frozen dinner and finding sporadic frozen spots throughout your food, the same goes for a mug of water, which will heat unevenly in the microwave. What's more, the risk of water overheating or superheating and becoming a scald or burn hazard is why tea is one of the many things you should never put in the microwave.