The Hotels Where You'll Likely Find A Nespresso Machine In Your Room

Finally opening the door to your hotel room and dropping your bags on the bed after a long day of travel is one of the best feelings there is. It is the relief of landing, of once again having a place to relax after navigating the many hurdles of modern travel — and it's all the better with a nice cup of coffee. Particularly on trips where jet lag can begin to creep in as soon as you are free to let your guard down — and that bed starts to look awfully comfortable — a quick cup of coffee can be just what you need to get some pep back in your step and get out the door to explore. While the coffee in hotel rooms is often pretty awful, if you book right, you can land, drop your luggage, and slug a quick espresso from your very own Nespresso machine before hitting the town.

Unfortunately, Nespresso machines are still not particularly common in hotels and tend to be available only in luxury properties. For example, many Four Seasons rooms come with a Nespresso machine, accompanied by a variety of complimentary coffee capsules, of course. And other luxury brands such as Hilton Worldwide, Shangri-La, Sofitel, and Park Hyatt have agreements with Nespresso, so the odds of finding a machine in your room in those properties is also quite high. Perhaps someday high-quality coffee like that produced by a Nespresso machine will filter down into more budget-friendly hotels, but for now it looks like it is mainly the purview of luxury accommodations.