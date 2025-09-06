The Hotels Where You'll Likely Find A Nespresso Machine In Your Room
Finally opening the door to your hotel room and dropping your bags on the bed after a long day of travel is one of the best feelings there is. It is the relief of landing, of once again having a place to relax after navigating the many hurdles of modern travel — and it's all the better with a nice cup of coffee. Particularly on trips where jet lag can begin to creep in as soon as you are free to let your guard down — and that bed starts to look awfully comfortable — a quick cup of coffee can be just what you need to get some pep back in your step and get out the door to explore. While the coffee in hotel rooms is often pretty awful, if you book right, you can land, drop your luggage, and slug a quick espresso from your very own Nespresso machine before hitting the town.
Unfortunately, Nespresso machines are still not particularly common in hotels and tend to be available only in luxury properties. For example, many Four Seasons rooms come with a Nespresso machine, accompanied by a variety of complimentary coffee capsules, of course. And other luxury brands such as Hilton Worldwide, Shangri-La, Sofitel, and Park Hyatt have agreements with Nespresso, so the odds of finding a machine in your room in those properties is also quite high. Perhaps someday high-quality coffee like that produced by a Nespresso machine will filter down into more budget-friendly hotels, but for now it looks like it is mainly the purview of luxury accommodations.
How to deal with bad hotel coffee
If you were already shelling out for a luxury stay, you could probably have counted on a decent cup of coffee to begin with, even if you had to order it from room service. But for many hotels, it can be a struggle.
For starters, before brewing yourself an in-room cup, the first thing you should do is clean the hotel coffee maker. While it might sound like counterintuitive advice for a vacation, in-room coffee makers can get pretty gross. Now, some hotels are surely cleaning the coffee makers regularly, but others might not be. So, give it a quick inspection, and if it looks like it needs some work, either give it a clean or head to the lobby for your cuppa.
Depending on the setup, lobby coffee can be one of the best or one of the worst items in the hotel buffet. With a single-serving-style machine like a Nespresso or Keurig, you know that you are getting something reliable. With those big air pots, on the other hand — you know, the kind where you push down a plastic lever to send a jet of coffee into your paper cup — you have to taste it to know. All too often, the coffee is weak or just plain bad. In those cases, traveling with a jar of instant espresso powder can be a lifesaver for that much-needed pick-me-up. It isn't as good as a fresh Nespresso, but you can make it as strong as you like, and it will get the job done. Or, you know, you can pop out to a local cafe.