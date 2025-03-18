The First Thing To Do Before Using A Hotel Coffee Maker

"Save me, hotel coffee maker. Hotel coffee maker, save me." These are words familiar to any weary traveler (did airports get worse this year?), and even if you didn't book a suite, chances are that your hotel room probably still has a mini fridge and a coffee maker. Ahh, modern luxury. Whether you've arrived well-rested in the afternoon or red-eyed in the wee hours of morning, your own personal coffee maker is there waiting for you before you crash.

Still, as private as the comfort of your own room might seem, with communal living spaces comes communal germs ... and the duvet cover can be bleached. How often does that hotel coffee maker get cleaned between guests? Rather than find out, it's better to just give the coffee maker a good scrub before making a fresh pot.

When a coffee machine doesn't get regularly cleaned, residue, limescale, dust, dirt, and bacteria can build up inside the tank – which is gross for both the taste of your brew and the quality of the liquid you're drinking. Worse, that machine might be harboring something more insidious than coffee oils and hard water minerals. Cleaning your hotel's coffee maker can also lower your risk of illness, steering clear of potential buildups like mold, yeast, staphylococcus, or E. Coli. If you're painfully aware of the fact that you might be neglecting your machine at home, then think about how carefully the one in your hotel room is being maintained.