Stop Losing Pie Filling Through Crust Cracks With This Simple Trick

If you've ever baked a pie and had the filling leak out of a hole in the crust, you're not alone. This is a common problem, and many people have complained of it on forums like Reddit. While there are ways to fix a cracked pie crust after it happens, you can also prevent it in the first place with a simple method. All you need is a pastry brush and an egg.

This method is best implemented when blind baking the crust, which means cooking the crust before adding the filling. It's an important technique for certain pies, but it does mean that cracks can't form when rolling out and cooking the dough. Before adding the filling to a blind-baked pie crust, simply beat an egg white and brush it over the entire thing. The egg white will fall into any small cracks and heat up thanks to the crust already being hot, forming a seal. This means small cracks are repaired immediately, rather than being weighed down and becoming bigger cracks when adding the filling.

The egg white method is particularly helpful for custards and pies with more liquid fillings, as these are more likely to leak even when small holes are in the crust. It won't be necessary when your pie crust isn't blind-baked, as more solid fillings are less likely to leak through small cracks in the crust.