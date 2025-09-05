It isn't news that Americans love fast food, but knowing which state eats the most fast food might challenge some of your other assumptions about the industry. While Americans may claim they view grabbing some fast food as a treat or a luxury, especially with recent inflation, the reality is that it makes up a huge part of the nation's diet. According to a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report, 30% of adult Americans will eat fast food on a given day, and almost 12% of all calories consumed by adults in America come from fast food. So while you may read stories about people cutting back on burgers from McDonald's, fast food is still an essential part of most Americans' eating habits. And of all the states in the U.S., no place eats as much fast food as Maryland.

That's right, despite the reputation of the Chick-fil-A-loving South as America's fast food hot spot, data from Escoffier shows that Maryland consumes the most. The report is based on three metrics measuring what percent of restaurants in a given state are fast food, the amount of fast food spots per capita, and what percent of food spending in the state goes to fast food, with the data coming from the Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Maryland's ranking came from how many of its restaurants are fast food, 46.76%, while it also came in third in the per capita rankings at 87.57 fast food spots per 100,000 people.