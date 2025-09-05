How To Buy The Freshest, Best Quality Crab Legs Like A Pro

Although we wish we could afford to consume them on a weekly basis, crab legs are a treat usually reserved for celebrations or an epic seafood tray. You may be tempted to purchase the entire crab, but most of the good meat is located in the long, thick legs, depending on the type of crab. In an effort to bring home the best when shopping for succulent crab legs, we spoke with Kory Foltz, Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Florida, to get the scoop on how to buy crab legs like a professional chef.

There are some key signs to keep an eye out for when seeking out high-quality crab legs. "Fresh crab legs should have a clean, salty ocean smell — not that overpowering fishy odor," he said. After having a sniff, pay close attention to the shells; they should be "firm, shiny, and free of cracks," an indicator that the legs were handled with care rather than being recklessly tossed around. Next on the check list is color. "[A] bright, vibrant color also means they were likely frozen at peak freshness," Foltz explains. Unless you reside in Alaska, the west coast of Canada, or the Pacific Northwest, it's likely that the crabs legs will have been frozen for transport, but there's nothing wrong with that. Once you've selected beautifully frozen legs, make sure you know how to thaw frozen crab legs for the best results.