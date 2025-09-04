These 2 Gas Station Staples Are The Key To A Refreshing Roadside Affogato

Affogato is a classic Italian dessert with a surprisingly hazy origin story. While you can technically incorporate several different liquids and frozen treats, the most common variation involves pouring coffee (specifically espresso) over a scoop of ice cream (typically vanilla). It's an indulgent treat that people often try when visiting Italy, especially at the iconic Vivoli Ice Cream Shop. However, since the basic recipe for affogato is so simple, you don't have to wait to experience this refreshingly delicious treat. In fact, in an Instagram video, travel expert Samantha Brown shared an ingenious way that you can enjoy affogato at a gas station during a road trip. All you need is a cup of coffee and an ice cream sandwich.

In the video, Brown dips an ice cream sandwich into a cup of black coffee, quipping that this is an easy method of "[making] the affogato in your mouth." While it obviously isn't as fancy as one from an actual Italian gelateria, it has the same flavor profile and will give you a little taste of Italy while traveling across America. And, of course, you can also fully customize the treat — at least, to the extent that the gas station you're visiting allows anyway. Use different flavors of ice cream and coffee to make your own exciting profiles, allowing for a sweeter bite or a more complex one depending on if you use plain black coffee or a flavored latte.