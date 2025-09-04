These 2 Gas Station Staples Are The Key To A Refreshing Roadside Affogato
Affogato is a classic Italian dessert with a surprisingly hazy origin story. While you can technically incorporate several different liquids and frozen treats, the most common variation involves pouring coffee (specifically espresso) over a scoop of ice cream (typically vanilla). It's an indulgent treat that people often try when visiting Italy, especially at the iconic Vivoli Ice Cream Shop. However, since the basic recipe for affogato is so simple, you don't have to wait to experience this refreshingly delicious treat. In fact, in an Instagram video, travel expert Samantha Brown shared an ingenious way that you can enjoy affogato at a gas station during a road trip. All you need is a cup of coffee and an ice cream sandwich.
In the video, Brown dips an ice cream sandwich into a cup of black coffee, quipping that this is an easy method of "[making] the affogato in your mouth." While it obviously isn't as fancy as one from an actual Italian gelateria, it has the same flavor profile and will give you a little taste of Italy while traveling across America. And, of course, you can also fully customize the treat — at least, to the extent that the gas station you're visiting allows anyway. Use different flavors of ice cream and coffee to make your own exciting profiles, allowing for a sweeter bite or a more complex one depending on if you use plain black coffee or a flavored latte.
Other ways to enjoy affogato on the go or at home
Since an affogato is quite a simple concoction, a gas station isn't the only place you can get one while traveling. For instance, McDonald's sells both soft serve and espresso, so it's an easy enough process to order an ice cream and then incorporate it into a large cup of black coffee. In fact, this isn't the only McDonald's ordering hack for a timeless, indulgent dessert. Another fast food joint you can easily make an affogato at is Chick-fil-A; while they don't serve espresso, you can combine their Icedream soft serve with a black coffee for a similar experience. Or, combine it with soda for an on-the-go float.
If you can't get enough and want to make some at home, there are lots of delicious ways to upgrade and customize your affogato. There are so many different types of coffee and near-endless ice cream flavors, so find pairings that work together well and get creative. For instance, you could combine a mint chocolate-flavored coffee with chocolate ice cream (or vice versa) for a mint chocolate chip inspired dessert. Even if you take the lazy affogato route, you'll still end up with a delicious treat that both satisfies your sweet tooth and gives you a boost of energy thanks to the caffeinated beverage in it.