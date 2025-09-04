Decades Later, Fans Are Still Begging Planters To Bring Back This Peanut Butter Treat

We hate to break it to you, but peak snack culture has come and gone. In fact, if you're a Gen-Zer, you likely missed the whole deliriously colorful, wildly flavored, and heavily processed food phenomenon, because most of it took place in the 1990s prior to the shift toward healthier fare made with natural ingredients. While many of those snacks are still stocked on grocery store shelves (and practically justify the existence of the convenience store), not all of our childhood favorites made it into the next century. One that sadly ascended to the junk food banquet in the sky, yet manages to retain a cult following, is Planters' short-lived P.B. Crisps.

Best known for its line of peanuts, the nearly 120-year-old company didn't veer too far from its star ingredient when it launched the bite-sized snack in 1992. The Crisps had a graham cookie shell shaped like an oversized peanut that encased three varieties of thick, creamy filling: peanut butter, chocolate, and PB&J. If you're a millennial, you likely have memories of demolishing dozens upon dozens of 1-ounce or 7.25-ounce bags of P.B. Crisps as a kid, but the product lasted a mere three years before being quietly discontinued by Planters. While we've been a P.B. Crispless world for 30 years at this point, those who experienced the textural wonder of a shattering crunch giving way to the fudgelike center, along with a rush of salty-sweetness, never forgot about the snack and, in recent years, banded together online in an attempt to revive a taste of the '90s.