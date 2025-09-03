The Bizarre-Sounding Mountain Dew Flavor Fans Still Miss

Many brands release special flavors around the holidays, with Christmas in particular being an especially lucrative time for seasonal twists on classic flavors. After all, there are lots of festive flavors that really get you in the mood to celebrate, such as peppermint, eggnog, and gingerbread. In the past, Mountain Dew was no exception, and the latter flavor was used in one of their most bizarre yet well-loved seasonal releases: Gingerbread Snap'd. Mountain Dew began releasing holiday flavors back in 2017 with its Holiday Brew flavor, which fans posited to be a mixture of their iconic Code Red (ranked the second-best Mountain Dew flavor by Tasting Table, FYI) and original flavors.

This was quickly followed by Merry Mash-Up in 2018, which ran for a few years before being replaced by Gingerbread Snap'd in 2021. The popular soda brand described the drink as: "Dew with a blast of artificial gingerbread flavor" (via Geekspin). This might sound kind of unappealing, considering Mountain Dew's electrifying citrus taste, but it was quite well-received at the time. Food bloggers mnmtwinz reviewed the soda on Instagram when it was initially released, and they wrote, "It smells like a cola, and kinda tastes like one too, but smoother, with a subtle creamy sweetness, and a faint spice. Couple that with the classic Dew base, and you've got a holiday soda that'll delight." In fact, it could even work well in a boozy Mountain Dew and bourbon mixer. Although Gingerbread Snap'd has disappeared from shelves, fans are still clamoring for its return.