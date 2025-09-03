The Bizarre-Sounding Mountain Dew Flavor Fans Still Miss
Many brands release special flavors around the holidays, with Christmas in particular being an especially lucrative time for seasonal twists on classic flavors. After all, there are lots of festive flavors that really get you in the mood to celebrate, such as peppermint, eggnog, and gingerbread. In the past, Mountain Dew was no exception, and the latter flavor was used in one of their most bizarre yet well-loved seasonal releases: Gingerbread Snap'd. Mountain Dew began releasing holiday flavors back in 2017 with its Holiday Brew flavor, which fans posited to be a mixture of their iconic Code Red (ranked the second-best Mountain Dew flavor by Tasting Table, FYI) and original flavors.
This was quickly followed by Merry Mash-Up in 2018, which ran for a few years before being replaced by Gingerbread Snap'd in 2021. The popular soda brand described the drink as: "Dew with a blast of artificial gingerbread flavor" (via Geekspin). This might sound kind of unappealing, considering Mountain Dew's electrifying citrus taste, but it was quite well-received at the time. Food bloggers mnmtwinz reviewed the soda on Instagram when it was initially released, and they wrote, "It smells like a cola, and kinda tastes like one too, but smoother, with a subtle creamy sweetness, and a faint spice. Couple that with the classic Dew base, and you've got a holiday soda that'll delight." In fact, it could even work well in a boozy Mountain Dew and bourbon mixer. Although Gingerbread Snap'd has disappeared from shelves, fans are still clamoring for its return.
The death of Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap'd devastated fans
Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap'd was only around for the 2021 holiday season, as the brand released a new holiday flavor in 2022: Mountain Dew Fruit Quake. This flavor, based on the infamous holiday fruitcake, was not as well received as the Gingerbread Snap'd, with many finding it overly saccharine. The seasonal flavor even made Tasting Table's list of discontinued sodas that don't deserve a comeback. Fruit Quake was slated to be replaced with another winter flavor, Cobra Cane, in 2023, but the soda brand ultimately decided to simply re-release its Game Fuel flavors instead. Redditors speculated that the decision may have been due to poor sales of the Christmas flavors, as Game Fuel was already a beloved variety sure to generate revenue during the winter season.
Given that Mountain Dew no longer produces holiday flavors (and even the Game Fuel release was cancelled for 2025), it's unlikely that Gingerbread Snap'd will ever return, instead remaining a discontinued Mountain Dew flavor we'll never see again. This has disappointed many, as fans on Reddit bemoan the loss of a flavor they liked much more than they expected. One wrote, "Reminded me of ginger ale, such a nice flavor! They should really do a Christmas flavor variety pack sometime." Plenty of others agreed, expressing their hopes that Mountain Dew would create a variety pack of discontinued Christmas flavors. While there don't seem to be any plans currently, if demand gets high enough, maybe Gingerbread Snap'd will resurface, just like Game Fuel.