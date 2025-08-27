HGTV Star Christina Haack's Expert Tip For A Budget-Friendly Kitchen Remodel
A kitchen remodel is an investment that could certainly put a hefty dent in your budget. Luckily, there are ways to save, and home renovation experts like HGTV's Christina Haack (known for her starring role on "Flip or Flop" and other home shows) to guide the way when revamping your space. In an interview with PureWow back in 2020, Haack revealed that to save big on a kitchen remodel, one tip is to go for pre-made cabinets instead of custom-built ones.
Prefabricated (aka prefab) cabinets are factory-made cabinets that come in a predetermined set of colors, materials, and styles. Though these types of cabinets that you'd select straight from a catalog don't allow you to choose exact cabinet construction elements like frame, fit, and door overlay, they're significantly more affordable than custom-made ones. Custom cabinets can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,500 per square foot, compared to prefabricated cabinets that usually fall between $60 and $200 for the same dimensions. This means cookie-cutter cabinets could save you thousands of dollars when it's time to remodel your kitchen.
Haack notes that prefabricated cabinets are less expensive since they're widely available, adding that prefab cabinets work well for simple, on-trend styles like white cabinetry. This, beyond cost savings, could work very well for kitchens with plenty of space and minimalist designs. Overall, if you're on a tighter budget and okay with not picking very specific finishings and door types, prefabricated cabinets could be an excellent choice for your kitchen.
Pre-fab cabinets are cost-effective, but there are some drawbacks to consider
Apart from saving you money and the time it takes for manufacturers to build and design custom cabinets specifically for your needs, there are some potential downsides to consider before installing prefabricated cabinets in your kitchen, such as space optimization and longevity. Since prefab cabinets come in pre-set sizes and dimensions, you're a bit limited with what you can do with your specific kitchen layout. For instance, if you have a small kitchen with tall ceilings, custom cabinets could allow you to build your cabinets to optimize wall space for more storage. There's also a chance that your prefab cabinets won't last as long as custom-cabinets, if they're not made with quite as durable, quality material options. This means you could save now but have to replace them in a decade.
However, if you aren't too worried about optimizing the space in your kitchen and don't expect much wear and tear for the cabinets, prefabricated cabinets could still be a great choice for you. Plus, you can always upgrade the look of standard wood cabinets by focusing on other kitchen design elements like wall paint color. If you don't know where to start when remodeling your kitchen, look towards the appliances and go from there. This will not only help with design and layout, but will also give you a better idea of your budget before moving on to the cabinets, since everything can start adding up quickly.