You Should Never Eat Chia Seeds Without Soaking Them First — Here's Why

Chia seeds are one of those little gifts that keep on giving. At only 0.08 inches in size, this ancient superfood packs a healthy punch. The seeds are loaded with nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and B vitamins, and are chock-a-block with omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds also have hunger-busting superpowers, thanks to their ability to absorb water, which helps you feel full for longer.

Prior to sprinkling them in yogurt or making chia pudding, soaking the seeds is often recommended. Why, you ask? Well, given that they expand in water, chia seeds can hold 27 times their weight — if consumed raw, even a tablespoon or two of chia seeds could cause great discomfort, bloating, and other gastrointestinal effects. Plus, they are very high in dietary fiber, which can add to bloating, especially if you overdo it.

In rare but documented cases, people have required emergency medical treatment after eating dry chia seeds. A particularly concerning instance involved a man who experienced a blockage in his esophagus called dysphagia — a.k.a. trouble with swallowing — after eating a spoonful of dry chia seeds followed by a glass of water. Instead of digesting the seeds, an obstruction formed due to the rapidly expanding gel-like substance. Soaking the seeds prior to eating can mitigate the potential effects on digestion, allowing you to enjoy a nutrient-packed snack without the stomach ache.