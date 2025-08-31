The Dish You're Better Off Ordering At Panda Express Over P.F. Chang's

Orange chicken should balance sweet, tangy, and savory in every bite, but P.F. Chang's version struggles to hit that mark. In fact, in our ranking of P.F. Chang's menu items, this dish landed on the weaker end despite its bold presentation. At first glance, the plate looks promising — the chicken glistens under a bright, almost neon-orange glaze — but that vibrant sauce raises eyebrows, more reminiscent of food coloring than a carefully simmered reduction. Beneath it lies a thick, heavily battered coating that feels more like fried dough than crisp chicken.

The bigger issue comes with the flavor, though. Instead of subtle citrus layered with heat and umami, the sauce delivers an overwhelmingly sweet, soda-like punch. Our taste tester even compared it to Minute Maid, orange concentrate, or Tic Tacs — unmistakably orange, but not in a good way. The chicken itself was well-cooked, but lost under the syrupy coating. What should have been a balanced dish ended up cloying, without the complexity you'd expect from a restaurant that prides itself on upscale Chinese-American dining.