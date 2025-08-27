The Genius Pork Chop Cutting Hack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Pork chops make a fast weeknight dinner. But if you're tired of preparing them in the same old way, we've got a genius hack to take you out of your culinary slump. Simply use a sharp knife to make a series of cuts along the surface of your chops to turn them into flexible, accordion-like lengths that crisp up in a hot skillet.

You may be familiar with this slicing technique if you've ever made a spicy Korean cucumber salad or a batch of accordion potatoes to impress at a dinner party. Both of these dishes require making a line of several shallow cuts along the surface of the vegetables that go only halfway through (similar to preparing Hasselback potatoes). After cutting one side, flip them over and do the same thing again — but this time making the cuts diagonally.

When preparing a pork chop in this fashion, it can help to place it between two chopsticks or dowels to provide support. The chopsticks act as a physical barrier, or insurance policy, that prevents you from accidentally slicing all the way through the meat and ruining all your hard work. When you're done, you should be able to hold the pork chop at either end and pull it apart gently so that it stretches out and mimics the appearance of an accordion.